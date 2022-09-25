Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.