Cordasco Financial Network Buys 2,705 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

