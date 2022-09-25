Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.96

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 2854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 11.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $644.45 million, a PE ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.59.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 103.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 47.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

