Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $648,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.