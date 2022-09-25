CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.83. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

