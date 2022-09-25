CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.23

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.23 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 6078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.
Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CRH from €59.00 ($60.20) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CRH by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 43,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.25% of the company’s stock.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
