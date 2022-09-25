Critical Analysis: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) vs. OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WSFS Financial and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than OptimumBank.

88.3% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of OptimumBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WSFS Financial and OptimumBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $641.85 million 4.77 $271.44 million $3.32 14.57 OptimumBank $12.16 million 1.67 $6.30 million $1.68 2.47

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 23.44% 9.91% 1.18% OptimumBank 44.72% 17.28% 1.90%

Summary

WSFS Financial beats OptimumBank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs. The company also provides debit and ATM cards; investment, cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. It operates through two banking offices located in Broward County, Florida. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

