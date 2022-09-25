Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.68.

DBOEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

