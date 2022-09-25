Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.68.
DBOEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Deutsche Börse Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
