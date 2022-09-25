Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 707.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

