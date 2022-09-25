Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $10,239,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 139.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 129.7% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.