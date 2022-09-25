DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.55

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 18025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

