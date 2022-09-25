Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) Financial Contrast

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.61 -$16.68 million ($0.11) -1.27 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digerati Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

76.7% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $0.15, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -30.01% -14.86% 12.17% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -10.67% 0.54%

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Rating)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

