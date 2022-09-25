Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.75.

Shares of DDS opened at $280.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.03 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.86.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 9.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Dillard’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

