Diversified Trust Co Has $238,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

