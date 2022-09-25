Diversified Trust Co Invests $161,000 in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.