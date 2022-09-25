Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,461 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 48.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $107.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,745.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 26,140 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $68,748.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,317,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,616,213.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,858 shares in the company, valued at $194,745.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,565 shares of company stock valued at $188,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

