Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $68.42

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.42 and last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 1110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

