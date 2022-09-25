Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Critical Survey

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) and Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MV Oil Trust and Dorchester Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 93.46% N/A 223.05% Dorchester Minerals 77.26% 75.34% 72.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Dorchester Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.0% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Dorchester Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $12.08 million 10.78 $11.33 million N/A N/A Dorchester Minerals $93.42 million 9.45 $67.83 million $2.91 8.08

Dorchester Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Risk and Volatility

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.7%. Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Dorchester Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MV Oil Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.