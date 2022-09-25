Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.78

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.78 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 17713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

DX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,107,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,083.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 942,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $7,191,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth $3,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

