Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

NYSE ESTE opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.