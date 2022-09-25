Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

DEA stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

