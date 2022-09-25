eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in eBay by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $302,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.19 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

