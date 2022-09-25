EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives $5.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.22) to €6.10 ($6.22) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $58.64.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

