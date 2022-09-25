Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Argus upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

