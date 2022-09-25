Endava (DAVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect Endava to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endava Price Performance

DAVA opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. Endava has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endava Company Profile

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

