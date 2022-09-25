Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.67

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 40025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXK. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $502.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.