ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of ENG opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.85. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

