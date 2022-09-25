ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.80

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 7256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92.

ENI Announces Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $33.89 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ENI by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.