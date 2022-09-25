Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE ENZ opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.52. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $28,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,194,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,885.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $298,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

About Enzo Biochem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

