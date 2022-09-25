Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,169.5% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after acquiring an additional 925,280 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,814,000 after acquiring an additional 415,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,304,828,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX opened at $174.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.47.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

