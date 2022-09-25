Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $590.34

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $590.34 and last traded at $592.16, with a volume of 3038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $609.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $809.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $662.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Equinix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equinix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

