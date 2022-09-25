Essentra (LON:ESNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $189.20

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 189.20 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 189.20 ($2.29), with a volume of 134193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.20 ($2.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £565.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,246.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 273.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Essentra’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

