Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.72 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $438.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $174.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

