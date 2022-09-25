Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

