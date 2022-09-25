Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,468 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,303.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.