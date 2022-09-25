Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.31

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 9864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.