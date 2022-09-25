FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average of $216.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

