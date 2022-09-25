Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Western Union (NYSE:WU) Financial Survey

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 5.88% 8.95% 5.17% Western Union 18.27% 239.89% 10.46%

Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Western Union pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Fidelity National Information Services pays out 136.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Union pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Western Union has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Western Union is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fidelity National Information Services and Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 1 4 21 1 2.81 Western Union 5 7 1 0 1.69

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus target price of $125.64, indicating a potential upside of 56.49%. Western Union has a consensus target price of $18.89, indicating a potential upside of 34.76%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Western Union.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Western Union’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $13.88 billion 3.52 $417.00 million $1.38 58.18 Western Union $5.07 billion 1.07 $805.80 million $2.23 6.29

Western Union has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity National Information Services. Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Union beats Fidelity National Information Services on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail payment solutions; wealth and retirement solutions; and item processing and output services. The Capital Market Solutions segment offers securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and corporate liquidity solutions. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

