Financial Analysis: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) vs. EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent and EastGroup Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 4 8 1 2.77 EastGroup Properties 0 6 3 0 2.33

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus price target of $41.92, suggesting a potential upside of 22.98%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus price target of $189.80, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Given EastGroup Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 15.67% 3.46% 2.11% EastGroup Properties 47.89% 12.77% 6.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.5% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and EastGroup Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.30 billion 9.11 $189.09 million $0.57 59.81 EastGroup Properties $409.48 million 16.11 $157.56 million $5.14 29.46

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. EastGroup Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 126.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 85.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats American Homes 4 Rent on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.