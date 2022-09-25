Financial Analysis: First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) vs. Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Community Bankshares and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Middlefield Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $139.61 million 3.82 $51.17 million $2.58 12.58 Middlefield Banc $59.54 million 2.64 $18.63 million $3.01 9.00

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 31.08% 10.33% 1.37% Middlefield Banc 31.25% 12.89% 1.35%

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Middlefield Banc on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 49 branches, including 17 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2021, it has 17 banking centers in Chardon, Newbury, and Middlefield, Garrettsville, Mantua, Orwell, Cortland, Dublin, Westerville, Sunbury, Powell, Beachwood, Solon, Twinsburg, and Plain City; as well as an administrative office in Middlefield, and a loan production office in Mentor. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

