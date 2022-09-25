Financial Analysis: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) & AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) and AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Meta Materials and AUO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 AUO 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

14.1% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AUO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AUO has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Materials and AUO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials -877.43% -22.45% -17.75% AUO N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meta Materials and AUO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $4.08 million 59.41 -$91.00 million -0.30 -2.24 AUO $8.99 billion 0.69 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

Meta Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AUO.

Summary

Meta Materials beats AUO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. In addition, it sells and leases content management system and related hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. Further, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of InGaN epi wafers and chips, and light emitting diode packages and modules; development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to educational activities and site rental; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Additionally, it develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as related consulting services; and investment services. The company operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

