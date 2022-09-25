Financial Analysis: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) versus Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danaos and OceanPal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $689.51 million 1.72 $1.05 billion $35.00 1.64 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

65.0% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Danaos pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Danaos pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danaos has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Danaos and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 2 0 2.67 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.62%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than OceanPal.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 81.06% 29.36% 16.95% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Danaos beats OceanPal on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

