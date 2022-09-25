Financial Contrast: Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) versus California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Touchstone Bankshares and California BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

California BanCorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. Given California BanCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A California BanCorp 20.18% 9.37% 0.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and California BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $3.91 million $1.09 9.50 California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.60 $13.37 million $1.72 11.91

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California BanCorp beats Touchstone Bankshares on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, business term, operating capital, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, card, treasury, and financial planning services. It has 13 branches in northern North Carolina and south-central Virginia. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Prince George, Virginia.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has a full-service branch in California located in Contra Costa County, California; and 4 loan production offices in Alameda, Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Santa Clara. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

