Financial Survey: ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) vs. Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Celsion has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celsion and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsion $500,000.00 0.00 -$20.77 million N/A N/A ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celsion.

13.0% of Celsion shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Celsion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Celsion and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsion 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celsion currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Celsion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Celsion is more favorable than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Celsion and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsion -5,229.80% -50.18% -36.94% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Celsion beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications. The company also has two feasibility stage platform technologies for the development of nucleic acid-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis. The company also develops EOM 147, an investigational, broad-spectrum aminosterol with an intracellular mechanism for the treatment of chronic and debilitating retinal diseases. Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

