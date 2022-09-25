First Bancorp Inc ME Has $970,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Visa were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.23 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $206.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.