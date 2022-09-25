First Bancorp Inc ME Has $970,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Visa were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.