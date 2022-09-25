First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,754 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRC shares. StockNews.com raised First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

