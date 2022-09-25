First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after purchasing an additional 112,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 835,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.