Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $777,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

