Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after buying an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,790,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after buying an additional 427,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.19.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.