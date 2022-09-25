Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,115 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 441.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 134,433 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 256,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 339,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 151,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.95 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

